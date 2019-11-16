Seoul: Protesters with a board depicting an octopus symbolizing the United States grabs the Korean Peninsula during a rally to oppose a visit by U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The sign reads "We demand to abolish the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, an intelligence-sharing agreement between South Korea and Japan." AP/PTI(AP11_15_2019_000010B) INTERNATIONAL Protesters with a board depicting an octopus symbolizing the United States grabs the Korean Peninsula during a rally to oppose a visit by Mark Esper By Agencies Last updated Nov 15, 2019