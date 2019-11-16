Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Seoul: Protesters with a board depicting an octopus symbolizing the United States grabs the Korean Peninsula during a rally to oppose a visit by U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The sign reads "We demand to abolish the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, an intelligence-sharing agreement between South Korea and Japan." AP/PTI(AP11_15_2019_000010B)
INTERNATIONAL

Protesters with a board depicting an octopus symbolizing the United States grabs the Korean Peninsula during a rally to oppose a visit by Mark Esper

By Agencies
You might also like More from author
Comments

MDN728x90

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!