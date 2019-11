SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Billiard and Snooker Association (MBSA) will organise the state championships for Snooker and Billiard from December 6 to 16 at Shillong Club here. The entry forms will be available at Economic Medical Hall (Police Bazaar); Style Craft (G.S.Road); Amigos-147 (Handers Compound, Laitumukhrah). The last date for submission of forms is November 26 before 5 pm.