CoMSO asks Guv to give assent to Residents Act

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has asked the Governor, Tathagata Roy to expedite the process of giving his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

The statement came from the pressure groups as there are speculations that the governor may send the ordinance to the Home Ministry before giving his assent.

The chairman of CoMSO, Robert June Kharjahrin, said it will be an insult to the state if the ordinance is sent to the Centre for suggestions.

He added that the ordinance has been approved by the state government as per the constitution of India and the governor has to abide by the suggestion given by the council of ministers of the state.

Appreciating the state government for incorporating the ILP clause in the Act, he, however, added that the CoMSO will not be able to comment much on the ordinance till it sees the copy of the ordinance.

Stating that the demand for ILP in Meghalaya is nothing new, he said, “ILP has been tested in three other Northeastern states and it has not affected tourism in anyway”.

He also termed ILP as the only regulation process to control influx.