2 dead, 5 hurt in road accidents

NONGPOH: In two separate accidents in Ri Bhoi, which took place on Friday night and Sunday evening, two persons lost their lives and five others were seriously injured.

In the mishap at National Highway-6, Sohbhala Umsning on Sunday evening, a driver of an auto rickshaw (ML10-A4126) was found spot dead after his vehicle was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

While in the other accident case, a woman in her mid-forties died on the spot and five others were seriously injured after a Maruti 800 (ML05D-8350), in which they were travelling, hit a stationary truck (UP34-AT1515) parked on the service lane of National Highway-6 at Mawdiangum, Nongpoh on Friday night at around 11 pm. The injured persons were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.