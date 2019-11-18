Centre unlikely to address state fund crunch

CM meets junior finance min

SHILLONG: Despite Chief Minister Conrad Sangma meeting central ministers and officials, the state is unlikely to get any package to tide over the financial crunch.

On Saturday, the chief minister met Union MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur in Delhi.

The chief minister apprised him of the financial position of the state and measures taken to increase revenue.

Sources informed that the state should not expect any immediate help from the Centre as it wants Meghalaya to manage its finance.

A major challenge awaiting the state government in December is the release of pending 30 per cent arrears to the state government employees.

With the auction of 32 lakh metric tons of extracted coal taking more time, the government is losing on revenue.

The delay in resumption of coal mining is adding to the problems of the cash-strapped state.

The government hopes to get funds from the 15th Finance Commission but the allocation will come only next year as the panel is yet to submit its report to the Centre.