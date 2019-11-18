Netherlands, Germany and Croatia qualify

European champions Portugal one win away from qualification

Paris: The Netherlands, Germany and World Cup finalists Croatia expanded a list of big hitters to qualify for Euro 2020 on Saturday as the trio booked their places at next summer’s finals.

Austria also made it through to the multi-host tournament, which kicks off in Rome on June 12, with 16 sides now ensured of a spot at the 24-team event and only four places remaining from the main qualifying route. They join other big names such like world champions France, Spain, Italy and England, with European champions Portugal one win away from qualification. Ronald Koeman’s resurgent Dutch needed a point to qualify for their first major tournament since coming third at the 2014 World Cup and got what they needed in a scrappy goalless draw with Northern Ireland in Belfast. “It means a lot for us as players. Hopefully it means so much to the Dutch people,” Liverpool defender Van Dijk said. However they were far from the flamboyant outfit that has so often thrilled in Group C, and survived a huge scare when Steven Davis smashed a first-half penalty high over the bar. The Dutch dominated possession and stopped the hosts from having a single shot on target but failed to create much themselves. Davis’ spot-kick blunder left Michael O’Neill’s side third and hoping for a way into the tournament via the playoffs.

The draw allowed fierce rivals Germany to move top in the group as Toni Kroos hit a brace in a simple 4-0 win over Belarus in Moenchengladbach which saw them qualify for the Euros for the 13th time in a row. Croatia survived a scare to secure their place in the Euros after coming from behind beat Slovakia 3-1 in Rijeka. The World Cup runners up needed just a point to ensure qualification from Group E but Robert Bozenik stunned the home crowd when he tapped the away side ahead in the 32nd minute. However it was one-way traffic in the second half and Croatia’s qualification was never in doubt once Nikola Vlasic drilled home the leveller. Bruno Petkovic headed the hosts in front and Ivan Perisic sealed the three points with a thumping finish with 16 minutes left. “We were trying to stay calm in the dressing room at half-time, we were sure that our quality would prevail. ” said Petkovic. (AFP)