SHILLONG: The Lawsohtun United Sports Social Organisation is organising the cash award open to all New Year Bananza football tournament from December 1, at Lawsohtun football ground, Block-VI, a release issued here informed. The entry fee is Rs 2500 and the last date for submission of forms is November 23. The champion team of the tournament will walk away with Rs 1,31,131 and the runner up with Rs 55,555 along with the trophy.