State team leaves for natl football c’ship

Shillong:The Meghalaya boys’ football team left Shillong on Sunday for the final round of the Sub-Junior National Football Championship.

Meghalaya came through the North East qualifiers round in September by comfortably defeating Assam 3-0 and Mizoram 1-0 in their respective group and will now head to Kalyani, West Bengal, for the final round. The 20-member squad will be led by coach Jefferey Warlarpih and manager B Khyriem. Franklin Sohphoh is the physio.

Meghalaya have been drawn in a relatively strong group which is Group A, along with major competitors like Odisha, Goa, Kerala and Punjab. Meghalaya team will play their first match on November 20against Kerala.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals.

Squad: Ribankyrshan Rympei, Bapynsuklang Mawlong, Ribanshan Marpna, Bhaboklang Kharkongor, Teibok Nongrum, Iaikyrmenskhem Shynret, Willbeson Jaba, Wanpyrkhat Iawphniaw, Phibanroi Rynjah, Samlang Rympei, Colinsalmon Lyngdoh, Wanboklang Wahlang, Jony Bakordor Nongkhlaw, Khrawboklang Mawlong, Baniatyllilang Mawkhiew, Wallambok Shangpliang, Clifford Lytan, Samchaphrang Lato, Daminot Wahlang, Berith Nongbri

Fixture: Meghalaya vs Kerala on November 20; Meghalaya vs Goa on November 24; Meghalaya vs Punjab on November 26; Meghalaya vs Odisha on November 28.