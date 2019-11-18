We collaborate on life: Cabello on working again with Mendes

Singer Camila Cabello says she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes are not sure when their new music will come out but they are enjoying collaborating on life. The duo fell in love while working on Senorita and have been inseparable since the release of the song. Asked about another collaboration with Mendes, the Cuban-American singer said, “We collaborate on life. So, we’ll see in music.” Cabello is now gearing up for the release of her new album ‘Romance’ and the singer said most of the tracks on the record are centred around her relationship with Mendes. “The inspiration behind my album is really being in love. It’s called ‘Romance’ so it’s like … all stories about my life the past couple of years and just the chaos that ensues when you fall in love,” she added. (PTI)