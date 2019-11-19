One killed in heart of Dibrugarh town

GUWAHATI: Unidentified miscreants shot dead one Om Prakash Agarwal near Idgah Maidan at Grahem Bazar area in the heart of Dibrugarh town in eastern Assam on Tuesday evening. He was killed not far away from his residence.

The deceased was an employee of Kamala Flour Mills in the town. Police recovered an empty cartridge near his body that also bore a cut mark on the head. Police has recovered the motorcycle of the deceased from the spot.