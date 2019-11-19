Protest against CAB returns to state

SHILLONG: Different organisations under the umbrella of North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) held a sit-in demonstration here on Monday in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) with leaders banking on unity of the states of the North East against it.

The CoMSO also started its stay-off-the-road agitation protesting against CAB from 7 pm on Monday evening. Protests were also held in other states of the North East coinciding with the start of the winter session of parliament.

The CAB is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament during the session.

Some of the placards here read, “Divide and rule policy will not work in the NE,” “NE will not be an extension of Bangladesh,” “GOI, do not alter the demographic structure of NE through CAB”.

A KSU Mawlai circle banner read, “An uprising is inevitable if CAB is implemented, fellow youths, be prepared”, “BJP, you only have one choice! Delete CAB or delete NE”.

NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa flayed the central government’s attempts to divide and rule the Northeastern states adding that a special clause will be inserted for states that have implemented ILP.

He said that the CAB is a political issue and it is a political injustice to the indigenous people. He said that the settlement of migrants will create new refugee colonies.

“The government of India is interested in the resources and land in the Northeastern states. It aims to capture the North East and send illegal immigrants to the region”, he said.

He added that the aim of the union government is to create a Hindutva nation and to reduce the population of indigenous communities.

Jyrwa said that the chief ministers of the states of the North East should come out and speak openly about the CAB.

KSU president Lambok Marngar said, “We have to ensure that the land will not slip away to foreigners. We will have our own strategies to deal with illegal immigrants. If CAB is passed, North East will burn and the union government will have to take responsibility”.

Hinting at a violent social movement, he warned, “If the government wants to write with ink, then we will write in blood”. With the union government intending to bulldoze its way, he said that it is compelling the organisations to resort to an armed movement.

He went on to add that the CAB is the key that will change the state which is unacceptable and went on to say that the BJP is an anti-indigenous party.

GSU president Tengsak Momin expressed his opposition to the CAB and also said that through it, the union government wants to create a Hindu nation.

Stating that the state governments should not be implicitly trusted, president of Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) Wellbirth Rani said that state governments have equal responsibility and asserted those of the North East states should not keep silent.

“The state governments cannot throw the ball to the organisations’ court. Do not pretend. The state governments have to come up and say something”, he said.

Stating that if the Union government is bent on going ahead with the CAB, Rani warned of an armed rebellion if Bangladeshis are granted citizenship, “If the Bangladeshis are granted citizenship, then we will go to Bangladesh and come back as different people”.

Other organisations that took part in the sit-in demonstration included Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, Ri Bhoi Youth Federation, Arunachal Students’ Union Shillong, Shillong Socio Cultural Assamese Students’ Association, Mizo Students’ Union, Naga Students’ Union, Twipra Students’ Federation, Shillong Karbi Students’ Association, All Bodo Students’ Union and others.

The CAB was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year but was not tabled in Rajya Sabha and lapsed. It seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after seven years of residence in India even if they do not possess any document.

During a recent meeting of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance at Guwahati, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah had said the concerns of the Northeastern states will be incorporated in the CAB and had sought suggestions on it.

Officials asked to ensure safety of govt vehicles

The East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner on Monday issued an order asking government officials who have been allotted vehicles to keep them in safe custody.

The order comes with the view to ensure safety of government properties and to prevent any attempt by miscreants to destroy these.

The order said that those who do not have a proper place to keep their vehicles could do so in the office or nearby police stations after being dropped home.

“Any officer violating this order will be held responsible”, the order said.

The DC in another order under Section 144 CrPC also prohibited the sale of petrol and diesel in jerrycans and bottles by petrol pumps in the district.

Meanwhile, a group of masked miscreants pelted stones at a civilian’s car in Nongthymmai around 9.35 pm on Monday. The vehicle was partially damaged.