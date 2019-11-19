Sindhis in Pak protest for separate homeland

Karachi: Thousands of Sindhis living across Pakistan held a protest march from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to the Karachi Press Club on Sunday to demand a free ‘Sindhudesh’ or a separate homeland.

The movement was conceived by the Sindhi political leader GM Syed, who gave a new direction to Sindhi nationalism. He founded the Jeay Sindh Mahaz in 1972 and gave the idea of ‘Sindhudesh.’The protesters on motorbikes, cars and other vehicles waived red flags of ‘Sindhudesh’.

The protest was organised by Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM), a nationalist political party in the Sindh province of Pakistan, demanding a separate country called Sindhudesh.

The JSQM party was founded in 1995 post the death of GM Syed, a prominent Sindhi politician. (ANI)