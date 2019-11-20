BSF celebrates Raising Day

TURA: The 55th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF), the first line of the country’s defence was on Tuesday celebrated along with the border population by the 55 Bn BSF under SHQ Tura at Gasuapara Community Hall in South Garo Hills.

55 BN BSF Second in Command, Naresh Lakra was the Chief Guest on the occasion in the presence of Sanjeev Dahiya Second in Command FTR HQ Meghalaya and Vikash Sundriyal, another Second in Command of the 55 BN BSF, all of whom were also responsible for jointly organizing the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest, Naresh Lakra expressed warm welcome to the nokmas from the area, school heads, teachers and students including the residents from the area who came to participate in the programme. He said that the BSF which is the first line of defence has grown over the years and its personnel have been guarding the country’s borders efficiently since the battalion was first established in 1965. He said that the BSF was committed to helping the border people and it was for this reason that the raising day was being celebrated in their presence. He assured the people that similar programmes would be organized in the future and urged the people to cooperate with the activities of the force.

A cultural programme comprising off local tribal dances, individual performances by children and the renditions of the BSF Jazz band were the main highlights of the programme. A total of 50 children from 7 schools from the area along with guests and border residents participated in the programme.

All participants of the programme were also felicitated by the Chief Guest later on during the programme.