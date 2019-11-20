Dramatic scenes on Raisina, as Cong ‘gherao’ Parliament

NEW DELHI: Dramatic scenes were witnessed near the Shastri Bhavan just next to Parliament as Youth Congress protesters came down in thousands, agitating the removal of Special Protection Group cover of the Gandhis, and demanding that the security cover be put back.



They also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Many Congress workers were deatined as Delhi Police shut gates of Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan, which houses many ministry offices. The gates of the Central Secretariat Metro station were also locked.



Youth Congress members shouting slogans that Modi and Shah will be held responsible if anything untoward happened to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, or her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were picked up and send to the Parliament Street police station, where they have been detained.



The protesters jumped barricades in hordes only to be detained by the Delhi Police, who have had no respite from violent protests for the last two weeks, starting with their own officials, then students of JNU and now the Youth Congress members.

IANS