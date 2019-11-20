Electronic payment mandatory from Dec 1

Vehicles without FASTag to pay double fee at toll plazas

SHILLONG: Vehicle users who do not adopt the FASTag mode of payment will have to pay double the regular fee at toll plazas, including those in Meghalaya from December 1.

The Centre has introduced FASTag, an electronic payment of toll, to reduce vehicular traffic at the toll plazas. All vehicles travelling through toll plazas will have to mandatorily pay toll charges using FASTag.

Alok Kumar, Regional Officer, NHAI, North East, based in Guwahati informed on Tuesday that any vehicle user without FASTag entering into a FASTag lane at any national highway fee plaza has to pay a fee equivalent to two times the applicable fee for that specific category of vehicle.

FASTag stickers are pasted on the windshield of four wheelers and heavy vehicles and the stickers allow them to zoom past toll plazas when sensors at booths identify them, and this in turn opens up the boom gates for the vehicles to pass through. FASTag can be purchased from the POS counter set up at all toll plazas and at various banks like SBI, ICICI, Axis bank, HDFC, PayTM and IDFC bank.

Kumar said the details of all branches are available on ihmcl.com. To search for the nearest point of sales locations, one can download the my FASTag app or visit www.ihmcl.com or call 1033 for recharge also.

Earlier on November 14, Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong and other officials had attended a meeting called by Union Minister Gadkari in New Delhi on the matter.