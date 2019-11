Nongpoh: The Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nongpoh on Tuesday remanded Ferdynald Kharkamni, president of the KSU North Khasi Hills District Unit, in one-day police custody.

The court granted the custody after the investigation officer (IO) sought time for further interrogation of the accused in the case related to assault of two police officials at Umiam police station on October 15.