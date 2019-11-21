2 file nomination for KHADC CEM post

SHILLONG: With the election of Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KHADC scheduled for Friday, two nomination papers were filed on Thursday. UDP MDC Teinwell Dkhar from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Independent MDC Latiplang Kharkongor filed from the newly floated alliance, United Democratic Forum (UDF).

The UDA has a total of 14 MDCs consisting of MDCs from UDP, NPP, one Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and an Independent while the UDF has MDCs from Congress, two Independents, one People’s Democratic Front (PDF), 3 rebel NPP MDCs including Chairman of KHADC PN Syiem.