Assembly Privileges Committee interacts with officials in Williamnagar

TURA: A six-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Privileges Committee held a meeting with the government officers of East, South and North Garo Hills districts on “Official dealings between the Administration and Members of Parliament and State Legislatures” at Williamnagar Circuit House on Thursday morning.

Highlighting the roles and functions of the committee, Saleng A Sangma, Chairman of the Assembly Privileges Committee, informed the Govt. officials that such kind of a meeting is necessitated to sensitize and to fill-up the gap between the executive and legislative organs of the Govt. Saying that both the executive and legislative are part and parcel in bringing development to the state, he urged the Govt. officials to work hand-in-hand and also to follow the rules strictly while serving the people.

The others who spoke and shared their personal experiences in the meeting included HM Shangpliang, Dr. Azad Zaman, Gavin M Mylliem, Deputy Commissioners and SPs of East and South Garo Hills besides the district officials of various departments.