CEM surprised at cross-voting

SHILLONG: Ousted Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) UDP MDC Teinwell Dkhar was in for a surprise when four members of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) switched alliance, which is typical of KHADC to witness frequent change of Executive Committees (EC) from time to time.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Dkhar said that all the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) members were intact but we did not expect of such a situation and he is certain that there are MDCs who have resorted to cross voting.

“The 14 MDCs are intact and will look for steps to take. It does not mean that once we are defeated in the floor of the House, we will leave and bow down. The arguments presented by the opposition in the House did not have much ground. We clarified to whatever arguments the opposition pointed. But after all, it is politics……… it is not about the failure but then there are some who want to be in the ruling side and that we cannot stop”, he said.

However, he was not unmindful of the action of the Chairman of the KHADC PN Syiem as he was expecting that the Chairman will take the side of the ruling.

“The main decision rests with the Chairman. We hoped that he would be with us as he is with the UDA, who will expect that someone from the same family will rebel against his own family? That is up to his understanding”, Dkhar said.

Asked, he said that there are two EMs who have expressed concern for want of schemes to develop their respective departments

where he assured them that it will be worked out.

No proper follow up: PN Syiem

Speaking to reporters, PN Syiem said that salary amendment Bill took four months in the Secretariat while maintaining that the MDCs should be taken care of.

Stating that he has been listening to the debates, he said, “It is sad that Bills are lying pending in the Secretariat and no there is no proper follow up. After listening to the debate, I gave my vote to the opposition”.

Asked, he said, “I will not go for CEM. That is clear”.

He added that he listened to his internal being and argued that as to why not the meeting of traditional heads was not convened to oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

EC was partial: Ronnie

Meanwhile, reporters caught up with the opposition Congress MDCs, in which Congress MDC Ronnie Lyngdoh argued that EC was partial and discriminated against non-EC members. Asked on his statement when he said that he “will leave it to the wisdom of the Chairman”, Leader of Opposition, Lamphrang Blah said that it was a slip of tongue.