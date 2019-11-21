‘Discover North East’ in Garo Hills from November 26  

TURA: The North East Zone Cultural Centre, Dimapur in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture in Meghalaya is organizing ‘Discover North East’ from November 26 to 28 at Dadenggre, Babadam and Rombagre in East Garo Hills respectively.

According to a release issued here, folk artists from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Gujarat, Uttarakand and local folk troupes from Garo Hills villages will be performing during the three day festival.