Japanese student in IIT-G commits suicide

GUWAHATI: A Japanese student identified as Kota Onoda, who was pursuing studies in Biosciences & Bioengineering Department of the IIT-Guwahati here, committed suicide on Thursday.

He was a boarder of Lohit Hostel of the institute.

Sources informed that the Japanese student came from Gifu University (Gifu Daigaku), a national university in the city of Gifu, Gifu Prefecture in Japan, for higher studies in IIT-G.

Police have started investigation into the incident of suicide.

Earlier, on January 7, this year, a 20-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, pursuing B.Tech. in Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) at IIT-G, had committed suicide.