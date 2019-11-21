New Sri Lankan President to visit India on Nov 29

Colombo: Newly sworn-in Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is to visit India on November 29.

Tweeting this news Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: ‘President @GotabayaR has accepted PM @narendramodi’s invitation to visit India on 29th November.’

Jaishankar who flew down on a two-day unannounced visit to Colombo earlier today, met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

‘A warm meeting with Sri Lanka President A@GotabayaR. Conveyed PM @narendramodi ‘s message of a partnership for shared peace, progress, prosperity & security. ‘Confident that under his leadership, #IndiaSriLanka relations would reach greater heights,’ he posted. (IANS)