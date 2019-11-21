Ri-Bhoi officials take stock market on Assam border

NONGPOH: Ri-Bhoi district administration Thursday conducted an inspection at Umlaper, a border village with the neighbouring state of Assam, after getting information that the Assam government had opened a new border market in the area.

Ri-Bhoi administration was informed that officials of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAAC) along with other officials on Wednesday inaugurated the border market in the disputed area of Umlaper village.

Taking serious note of the development, the District Administration officials led by Mrs FM Lakiang accompanied by the police officials consisting of VDS Rymbai, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ri Bhoi District, Pherbak Marwei, Circle Inspector, Nongpoh Police Station and others visited the market on Thursday.

Interestingly, during the visit of these officials, it was found out that the market was running peacefully and that there is no law and order problem in the area between the people of two neighboring states following which, they return back and will soon submit a finding to the state government.