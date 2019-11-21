Sugar-free gum may prevent cavity

To prevent your teeths from rotting, start chewing sugar-free gums, as researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found some evidence that sugar-free gum could help reduce further development of dental caries (cavities) in adults and children.

Published in the Journal of Dental Research, the study from King’s College London revealed that chewing sugar-free gum not only reduce the advancement of dental caries, it could be used as a viable preventative agent, in comparison to non-chewing control methods such as oral health education and supervising toothbrushing programmes alone.

“Both the stimulation of saliva which can act as a natural barrier to protect teeth, and the mechanical plaque control that results from the act of chewing, can contribute to the prevention of dental caries,” said study lead author and Indian origin researcher Avijit Banerjee, Professor at King’s College London in UK.

Sugar-free gum can also act as a carrier for antibacterial ingredients including xylitol and sorbitol. “No recent conclusive evidence existed prior to this review that showed the relationship between slowing the development of caries and chewing sugar-free gum,” Banerjee added. (IANS)