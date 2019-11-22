Cong stalled Ayodhya judgement: Shah

Manika/Lohardaga (Jharkhand): Raking up the Ayodhya issue, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of stalling the case in the Supreme Court.

He also alleged that the Congress party kept the Kashmir problem hanging fire for 70 years in its “greed” to protect its vote bank.

“For so many years this judgement was not happening. We also wanted a resolution to this dispute within the framework of the Constitution. Now see how with the blessings of Lord Ram the Supreme Court has cleared the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple.

“Everyone wanted a Ram temple in Ayodhya but the Congress kept stalling the case,” Shah told election rallies in Manika and Lohardaga, as he kicked off the BJP’s campaign for the Jharkhand assembly polls.

He also accused the Congress of delaying a solution to the Kashmir issue for seven decades. “The Congress party left the Kashmir problem hanging fire for 70 years in its greed to protect its vote bank. Modiji (PM Narendra Modi) has erased the blot of article 370 from the crown jewel of ‘Bharat Mata’ and paved the way for Kashmir’s development,” he said.

Emphasising the importance his party attached to the issue, Shah said the Modi government scrapped articles 370 and 35A during the very first Parliament session it faced after winning an absolute majority for a second time. (PTI)