Legumes-rich diet improves heart health

A diet rich in beans, lentils, peas, and other legumes lessens the risk of cardiovascular, coronary heart disease and high blood pressure, stated a new study.

Published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, researchers in this study reviewed prospective cohort studies that assessed consumption of legumes on the risk for cardiometabolic diseases and related markers.

They found that those who consumed the most legumes reduced incidence rates for cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and hypertension by as much as 10 per cent when compared to those with the lowest intakes.

“Cardiovascular disease is the world’s leading–and most expensive–cause of death. This study shows that an inexpensive, accessible, and common pantry staple could help change that: beans,” said study co-author Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Shedding light on the reasons behind this, study authors noted that beans and other legumes benefit cardiovascular health because they are high in fiber, plant protein, and other micronutrients, but low in fat, free of cholesterol, and low on the glycemic index.

“Simply adding more beans to our plates could be a powerful tool in fighting heart disease and bringing down blood pressure,” added Dr. Kahleova. (ANI)