FKJGP apprehends two illegal workers in SWKH

Mawkyrwat: FKJGP, Mawpud unit on Wednesday apprehended two non-tribal workers who came to the village to work without valid documents.

President of the federation Raynold Thongni informed that the two workers were sent back.

They did not have labour licenses and documents to prove that they were Indians, Thongni said. ‘The entry of these two non-tribals to Mawpud indicates that influx is happening even in villages’, he said while asking the government to have a mechanism to check influx. Thongni also said the FKJGP Mawpud unit will not sit idle regarding the issue and will keep vigil to check entry of non-tribals into the area. ribals to the village for self-benefits.

“Stern action will be taken against those agents who try to bring in non-tribals into the village,” the federation said.