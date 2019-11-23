Graham Norton to host 2020 BAFTA awards

British talk show host Graham Norton will emcee the 2020 BAFTA Awards ceremony.

The announcement was made by British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Friday. Norton, 56, best known for the popular talk show The Graham Norton Show, takes over the hosting duties from Joanna Lumley, who served as presenter for the previous two years.

“I’m delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night in British Film, the audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa I’ve ever faced,” he said. (PTI)