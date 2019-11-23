New assembly building to be completed in time

Speaker, PWD minister visit site

SHILLONG: The upcoming building of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at Mawdiangdiang is making good progress and the project is 25 percent complete in the first 6 months of its execution.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Friday inspected the ongoing construction of the assembly building at Mawdiangdiang and expressed optimism that the project will be completed on time.

The assembly speaker was accompanied by PWD Minister, (Buildings) Comingone Ymbon and other officials.

Recalling his past visit to the site, Lyngdoh said, “Five to six months ago when I had visited not much was done but now the slabs and columns have all been put in place and it is moving fast”.

Asked whether the financial challenges will have any fallout on the ongoing project, Lyngdoh said, “I have been discussing this issue with the chief minister and as of now we are okay and trying to find out ways and means to provide financial support to the contractor”.

He also said they will review the position of funding soon as far as the building is concerned,” he added.

The High Powered Committee in February last had allotted the work for construction of the new assembly building to Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd.

The new building would be constructed at a total cost of Rs 127 crore.

The firm has been given 30 months to complete the project and the direction is to hand over the building to the state government on or before January 14, 2022.

On the other hand, an official of the implementing agency said that the building would be completed in the next two years.

The need for the new assembly building came after the 125-year-old structure that housed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was gutted in a devastating fire in 2001.