Assam forum warns of sterner stir against CAB

GUWAHATI: Forum Against Citizenship Act Amendment Bill (FACAAB), a group comprising senior intellectuals and leading citizens, resolved not to allow the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to be enforced in Assam even after it gets passed in Parliament, warning the Centre of an intensified agitation till the contentious legislation is scrapped.

CAB is listed to be tabled in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, FACAAB Chairman Hiren Gohain said, “Under any circumstance, our organisation, along with groups which have been spearheading a democratic agitation against the legislation for long, would not allow CAB to be enforced in the state, be it through legal means or demonstrations.”

“We oppose CAB because citizenship cannot be based on religion and discrimination of people belonging to a particular religion to accommodate those belonging to another. We would like to state in clear terms here that we are with the anti-CAB groups and organisations such as the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti among others,” Gohain said.

He further stated that FACAAB had no objection against citizens belonging to different religions and languages who have settled in the state prior to the cut-off date of March 25, 1971

FACAAB convener Manjit Mahanta expressed concern and dismay over the fact that the regional parties affiliated to the ruling party have been silent against CAB unlike those in other states of the North East.

“We have seen that the regional parties such as Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front have shamelessly conspired against indigenous interests for political interests without realising the threat posed to indigenous communities if outsiders belonging to a particular religion are welcomed. In that case, the parties, too, cannot claim to be regional anymore and, hence, will lose their identity,” Mahanta said.

Former minister and FACAAB member Holiram Terang apprehended that the youth of the North East will have to bear the brunt of CAB.

He alleged that the BJP was hell-bent on destroying the people of the region and concerns have, therefore, been made by the groups in others states despite the assurance of a modified CAB.

“We have seen protests in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland despite assurances by the home minister that tribal laws would be protected even if CAB was passed. Therefore, our appeal to our parties and organisations is to stand united and keep the battle against CAB going till it is scrapped,” Terang said.