BJP believes CAB will not crush people’s rights

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya BJP on Saturday exuded confidence that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) will not trample upon the rights of the people of the state.

State BJP General Secretary Bashai Khongwir, who recently wrote to the Union Home Minister on the CAB and on the growing fears and apprehension of people of it being passed without their concerns being addressed, said the Centre is yet to table the bill and it is their duty to apprise it about the sentiments of the people and that he is confident that the rights of the people of the state will not be trampled upon.

On few NPP leaders calling the bill as unconstitutional as it exempts Muslims from its purview, Khongwir said that they are just jumping to conclusion without knowing its contents.

Asked if the move of the Centre will cost the BJP dearly in the North East, Khongwir said that it depends on the contents of the bill and if there is any controversy definitely there will be some repercussion and that is why the party is trying to apprise the central leaders.

Talking about his suggestions made to the Centre, he said that the CAB may be in favour of the people also and like his suggestion to the central leaders that if people belonging to certain communities who want to come back are relocated in their own states there should be no problem. For instance Punjabis in Punjab and Bengalis in West Bengal there is no harm.