British Trust stresses role of SHGs to develop Garo Hills

TURA: The significance of Self Help Groups lies in its capacity to boost production and development of the region while sustaining individuals and their families is witnessing a boost in the SHG network across Garo Hills, feels Nikki Davis, Chairperson of the Sunny Charitable Trust from Great Britain.

As head of the Trust, Davis visited several areas of West Garo Hills where BAKDIL NGO has been playing a key role in creating SHGs and imparting training on livelihood skills.

This week, the delegation from Britain, led by Davis, participated in the SHG annual day cum sales programme organised at Dakop village of Tikrikilla region where representatives from around 350 women SHG groups represting six Federations took part.

The delegation witnessed firsthand the working of the SHGs and the beautiful products created by them during the sales day. Members from the SHGs revealed to them how they first formed their groups, undertook training, obtained financial assistance and went into production of various items and commodities ranging from food items such as organic spices, tea and coffee, to manufacturing household items for daily use such as organic cleaners, soap, candles et al.

Impressed with the products and the dedication of the SHG members, Davis said, “It is the most qualitative development and growth for a Self help Group.”

She informed the gathering that participating in SHGs would lead individuals to become self reliant and cited success of other SHGs across the world.

The Chairperson of the UK based Trust was particularly impressed to see the promotion of local food and vegetables by the SHGs and encouraged them to continue doing so as it was the most healthy, safest food items.

In today’s fast paced world where pesticides are being used extensively for cultivation of food crops, the abundant availability of chemical free organic products in Garo Hills was a head turner for the delegation.

Self Help Groups from Kucholsan, Gasuapara, Dondime, Dakop, Pringprang, Naguapara, Bidan Chimik, Joyramgre, Sunny, Rabhagre and A’chik Matgrik Federation of Chigijaanggre put up for sale their various locally produced fruits and vegetables.

BAKDIL NGO, which has been at the forefront of the SHG movement in the Garo Hills, have termed the active participation by so many groups as the result of trhe years of hard work put in to promote the SHG movement in Garo Hills.