Governor should have listened to us: Prestone

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister and NPP senior leader Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday that the governor should have abided by the recommendation of the state government as per the provisions of the Constitution.

Tynsong’s observation came in the wake of Governor Tathagata Roy declining to accede to the state government’s request for imposing Administrator’s Rule in Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Tynsong said that as per the provisions of the Constitution, the governor should have gone by the recommendation of the government otherwise it is for him to take the responsibility.

Reiterating that the governor has to act on the recommendation of the government, Tynsong said there are three district councils in the state and if he feels that his doors are always open for them to fight among themselves and go back to him every time, it is up to him to deal with the situation.

He said the governor should be on the same page with the government on such matters.

The government will never recommend something which will put the governor in an embarrassing situation since he is part and parcel of the government, he said.

“If a similar situation crops up in JHADC or GHADC, the governor has to handle the situation”, Tynsong said.

Asked if the government would once again move for imposition of administrator’s rule in KHADC, he said they are yet to know the justification for rejecting the recommendation and that they will check on the matter on Monday.