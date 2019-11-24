More land for medical college

SHILLONG: Health and Family Welfare department has started the process of acquiring five more acres of land from the Urban Affairs department for the construction of Shillong Medical College which is pending for years.

Talking to media persons here, Hek said that as per the Medical Council of India norms, there more than 20 acres are required for construction of a medical college while the department has only 17 acres at Umsawli. “Once all the formalities are over, the construction will begin,” Hek said.