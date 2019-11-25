Centre should listen to people on CAB: Cong

SHILLONG: The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie, said the prime minister and the Union home minister should respect the sentiments of the people of the North East regarding CAB.

In a statement on Sunday, Sawkmie said that if the intention of the Centre is to pass the CAB without listening to the voices of the people of the North East, it will send a wrong signal.

The Centre should be aware that the entire North East has been protesting against the CAB for the past many days and if it still chooses to turn a blind eye, it will not augur well for those who are at the helm of affairs.