Dudhnoi holding largest Raas Mela

Terror alert after police foil ISIS style terror attack in Dudhnoi

TURA: The successful dismantling of a terror module and arrest of three persons in Assam who, inspired by Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group, had planned to trigger a blast during the ongoing Raas Mela festival taking place at Dudhnoi town has raised alarm bells among security agencies in the state and neighbouring Meghalaya given that both share a long border.

The over one week long Raas Mela celebration, to honour lord Krishna, is coming to a close this Monday evening and thousands of people have been thronging the different venues of the Mela particularly in Dudhnoi town of Goalpara, which is said to be the biggest fair in the region.

Dudhnoi is one of the main centres not just for the people residing in the area but also for hundreds of Garo inhabited villages in neighbouring Meghalaya whose citizens regularly visit for business and shopping purposes.

People from towns such as Resubelpara, Mendipather, Bajengdoba and Kharkutta in north Garo Hills district have close contact with Dudhnoi for work, trade and travel and the shocking news about a terror attempt on the public has become a concern for the people.

The arrest of the three suspected terrorists from Goalpara district by a joint team of Assam and Delhi police on Monday has once again brought to the fore the potential threat from fundamentalists and terrorists to this part of the region.

Delhi police have released a detailed statement mentioning that the three arrested men, Ranjeet Islam (24), Mukadir Islam (22) also of Krishnai, Luit Zameel Zaman (24), all hailing from Krishnai area of Dudhnoi were carrying a completely assembled and ready to use Improvised explosive Device (IED) which they planned to detonate at the Raas Mela currently taking place in Dudhnoi.

Monday being the last day of the mela, thousands of people from the length and breadth of Goalpara and also Garo Hills had been thronging to the fair and the terrorists had reportedly planned to trigger the blast and cause mayhem.

“The timely intervention saved many lives as the Raas Mela has as heavy footfall. A team of Inspector Sunil Kumar Rajain was present at the spot for identification of the terrorists and they along with police party acted swiftly and apprehended the active terrorists of ISIS inspired module from the spot before they could place the IED at the Raas Mela,” stated the release from Delhi police special Cell.

Based on the interrogation of the trio, police raided two hideouts and recovered bomb making equipment and other items, it was stated.

According to Delhi police, the three terrorists had been camping in Delhi for a long time to prepare the blueprint for the attack and returned to Assam only a week ago.