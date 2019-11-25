Re-verification needed, not fresh NRC, says forum

GUWAHATI: Anti-influx forum, Prabajan Virodhi Manch (PVM) reiterated the need for a re-verification, as against a fresh NRC exercise, in migrant dominated and border districts where large number of foreigners was included allegedly through fraud and subversion during the field verification process.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, PVM convener, Upamanyu Hazarika pulled up state BJP president Ranjit Dass for announcing before the media on Saturday that the NRC would be re-done in Assam and for which the people of the state would have to be prepared to make sacrifices again.

“He (Dass) also said a large number of foreigners have been included for which the new exercise was necessary. But he conveniently overlooks the facts that it was during the tenure of the present BJP government at the Centre and state that the NRC exercise was carried out and there is no guarantee that a fresh exercise will not yield the same result,” Hazarika said.

The Manch convener said, “when all leaders of other Northeastern states cutting across party lines have vehemently opposed the CAB despite having all resources reserved for local communities and no citizen from any other state or country able to access those resources, our (Assam’s) leaders stand out as a shameful exception showing no spine in defending and protecting their own people.”

“It is also a fact that these leaders showed no interest in the NRC exercise. Particularly, instances of fraud came to light virtually on a daily basis because they were busy trying to include Hindu Bangladeshis through CAB,” he alleged.

“None of these leaders have any sincerity and it is only when they realise that there is a ground swell of popular anger against the inclusion of large number of foreigners in the NRC that they are now making these frivolous comments to mislead the people, particularly when CAB is in the process of being introduced afresh in Parliament,” Hazarika said.

“NRC is a political tool for leaders who are a part of the BJP-AGP alliance and that too only for the benefit of including foreigners, even though their political careers and livelihoods have been built on espousing the cause of expelling foreigners,” he added.