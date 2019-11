SHILLONG: Great Mercy Langte from Nongnah village of South West Khasi Hills has been selected among the Top 5 finalists to walk the ramp at L’Oreal Paris Seminar-cum-Hair Show in Guwahati.

Her selection came after she won the title of ‘The Most Popular’ at Fashion Wizard of the All India Model Mega Hunt held in Guwahati on October 31 in the senior category.