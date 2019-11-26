All 21 teams finalised for Meghalaya State League

By Our Reporter

Shillong: Captains and managers of the participating Meghalaya State League 2019 teams gathered on Monday in Shillong for a final briefing before the big day.

The champion team from Amlarem was also confirmed on Monday, with Umladkhur SC bagging the coveted spot. Druma Sandruma also confirmed their place from Tura over the weekend. All 21 teams are now finalised and all eyes will now turn to the opening match on Wednesday between Mawkohphed SC and Rangdajied United FC in Mawkyrwat at 1:30pm. The entertainment for the inaugural match will being from 11:00am. The Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Banteidor Lyngdoh will be chief guest on the occasion. Also present on Monday were representatives from the venues, which are Jowai, Khliehriat, Mawkyrwat and Resubelpara, and referees. The managers were briefed by the Meghalaya Football Association CEO Arki Nongrum and MSL 2019 Tournament Director Wanshanbor Kharkrang.