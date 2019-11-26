Muslim body to discuss Ayodhya review plea today

LUCKNOW: The Sunni Central Waqf Board will meet here on Tuesday to discuss the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, amid reports that its members are divided on whether to file a review petition against the judgment.

The meeting is also expected to discuss whether to accept a plot of land that the judgment said must be given to Muslims to build a mosque, Waqf Board chairman Zufar Farooqui said Monday.

After the five-judge bench delivered its historic verdict on the Ranjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, Farooqui had come out against filing a review petition. But some board members went public against the stand.

“The members can discuss the issue during the November 26 meeting. I have been authorised to take a decision on behalf of the board but if any member has an objection to it, he can raise it in the meeting scheduled on November 26 here,” Farooqui had said. In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. (PTI)