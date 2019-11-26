News Capsule

Photo exhibition

The High Court of Meghalaya, in a bid to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution and to pay tribute to the contribution of its founding fathers, will hold a photo exhibition on the court premises on Tuesday from 2 to 5 pm.

PDS items

The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), East Khasi Hills has informed public consumers that rice under NFSA and Non-NFSA and tide-over wheat for November have been released through their respective fair price shops from November 14. AAY will be distributed at the scale of 35 kg per card at Rs 3 per kg, PHH at the scale of 5 kg per unit at Rs 3 per kg, TO at the scale of 7 kg per household at Rs 11.70-12. Wholemeal atta will be distributed at the scale of 5 kg and 3 kg in urban and rural areas respectively at Rs 8 per kg. All fair price shop dealers are to lift their quota within November 30 and display the list of beneficiaries and the price board in their shops.

No Entry

The Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills has imposed certain traffic arrangements at some areas of the city with immediate effect. There will be permanent ‘No Entry’ at Pynthorumkhrah area, for vehicles coming from Vilco School junction towards Wanda Pharmacy junction, from Dog Squad junction towards Belle View School and from Dog Squad Bridge towards Belle View School. At Mawkhar area, there will be ‘No Entry’ for vehicles coming from Motphran towards Mawkhar.

Cattle seized

BSF personnel deployed at Nongkhen BOP seized 25 cattle on Thursday during patrolling along the international border falling under Dawki Police Station jurisdiction. According to the BSF, the cattle were intended for smuggling. The BSF has requested the owners or anyone having knowledge of any cattle theft to approach the police station at the earliest.