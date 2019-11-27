Conrad tries hard to justify Residents Act ordinance

SHILLONG: Soon after the announcement of the cabinet decision regarding the ordinance on Residents Act, the tourist flow to Meghalaya was affected especially in Sohra.

Moreover, the attendance of visitors was thin for the recently concluded Cherry Blossom Festival.

In this context, the state government is making efforts to downplay the fallout of the ordinance.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma allayed fears over the apprehensions from various quarters, including the tourism industry about the adverse impact of the Residents Act.

The tourism industry boomed for the past several years especially in Khasi Hills after militancy in the state was on the decline.

Conrad is confident that the proposed ordinance will in no way hamper the tourism sector of the state.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday to a question on the impact on tourism, Conrad said, “No, it will not affect tourism. It is a complete mindset developed in a wrong way.”

Pointing out that tourists register even now when they go to hotels, Conrad said, “All we are saying is register with us and that the same registration will be applicable in the hotels too”.

The number of tourists visiting the state has flourished in the last couple of years.

“I think there is no impact at all when a tourist comes to the state and goes into a hotel. It’s the same registration process but it will be done in a centralised way and there will be options for you to register before you enter the state also,” he added.

He further said that once the tourists come to understand what this involves, they will be happy to register as it is for their protection and also for the overall safety of the state.

On the current status of the ordinance approved by the cabinet, the chief minister said, “It has not been passed yet by the governor and when he gives his assent, it takes effect and yes the cabinet has passed it and the procedural aspect is still going on”.

Guv to take time

The governor had earlier stated that he will consult legal experts before giving assent to the ordinance.

Sources said on Tuesday that on the sidelines of the three-day governors’ conference which was concluded in New Delhi on Monday, the governor had informally discussed about the ordinance with the central leaders.

According to sources, after his return to Shillong on Wednesday, he will have consultations with officers of Law and Political departments to ensure that the ordinance does not affect the free movement of people.