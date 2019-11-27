Innovation theme in city food show

SHILLONG: The state government and SIAL India, the world’s largest food innovation network with over 50 years of global food innovation experience, will organise the first North-East Food Show 2019 from December 4 to 6 here.

The first-of-its-kind food innovation and food processing event in the North East is focused on creating a global platform to ‘inspire food business’ for this part of the country and an opportunity for the national and international markets to connect with local producers and entrepreneurs.

The event is the region’s premier dedicated B2B platform that is aimed at marrying together the best of the North East and the best of the food and food processing world.

The event will have a strong presence of all the Northeastern states and their governments showcasing unique products of the respective states as well as national and international exhibitors, natural-herbal-organic producers, processing companies and will feature Experience Zones, the North-East Kitchen, conferences, the Chief Minister’s Conclave, Chef Wars and other activities and events.

It will be an opportunity for export promotion, market extension, business development and building connections to enhance agro-business and food processing potential. It will act as a powerful, focused platform to meet potential clients/decision-makers and establish valuable alliances within a short span of time, all at an incredibly affordable cost

The highlight of the event will be the Chief Minister’s Conclave that will be hosted by Conrad Sangma, together with the chief ministers of the other NE states to deliberate on the topic

“Charting of a new course for the North East through food processing and supply chain management”.

It will also be the platform for the NEFS Chef Wars — a platform for chefs to showcase their culinary skills and judged by celebrity chefs from the Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) and faculty of IHM, Shillong.

NEFS will also be hosting buyers from the food & beverage industry like Purchasing Professionals Forum-India (PPFI), Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), international trade delegations, farmer producer companies and many more as part of the hosted buyer initiative.