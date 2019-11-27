Rhino poaching bid foiled in Assam, 4 held

GUWAHATI: A joint operation of state police and forest teams led to the arrest of four “wanted” poachers in the Behali area of central Assam’s Biswanath district on Tuesday night, a statement said.

Sources said the rhino poachers were intercepted at Botiamari-Rangsali Road around 9.30pm on Tuesday while they were coming by a tempo (bearing registration number AS12AC5797) to the hunt rhinos at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The search operation, based on specific inputs, was led by range officer Pranjal Baruah, crime investigation range, range officer, Nayan Jyoti Gogoi, Gamiri range and Raju Dowarah, officer-in-charge Behali police station with the help of 2nd battalion Assam Forest Protection Force.

During detection and on further search, ration/grocery items, mobile phones and some other incriminating articles (used in poaching rhinos) were recovered from their possession. Investigation is on.

The arrested poachers include Paosanthang Guite (33) alias Thang, who is a sharp shooter, Babul Das (44), Bimal Bania, 24, and Sukhdev Mukhiya (55). All the four were on the “most wanted list” of the police and they have been involved in many rhino poaching cases of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in the past.