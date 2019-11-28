Ampareen accused of tapping CAB for political mileage

SHILLONG: Allantry Dkhar, Political adviser to the Meghalaya Chief Minister and UDP Vice president, has accused the Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh of trying to derive narrow political mileage out of sensitive issues like the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Allantry Dkhar on Thursday said, “Why is Ampareen Lyngdoh is politicising sensitive issues like the Citizenship Amendment when the whole state knows that the State Government is in unison with other stakeholders including NGOs and pressure groups in opposing the Bill tooth and nail.”

According to Dkhar, there is no justification is attributing the collapse of ECs in the district councils to CAB since District Councils have their own issues upon which events of instability took place.

He maintained that the Congress leader was trying to paint a different picture when the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma is leading from the front against the CAB.

“Even during the last tenure of the Government in Delhi, it was Conrad Sangma who led from the front and other CMs of the North East rallied behind in opposing CAB,” he said.

Earlier, The Congress leader had cited anxiety over CAB as the main reason for the instability in the autonomous district councils of the state while accusing the NPP-led MDA coalition government for not being as aggressive as other states of the North East against the CAB.