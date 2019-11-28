Fund crunch stalls Umling entry-exit point work

SHILLONG: Construction of the entry and exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi district has slowed down since the state government has not yet sanctioned funds for it.

Sources told The Shillong Times that the contractor of the project has already spent around Rs 4.5 crore for the earth cutting work at the site and his funds are now exhausted.

They said that the government had not sanctioned the funds till now although the estimates for the project were submitted in June-July.

Initially, the estimate for the entry and exit point at Umling was Rs 220 crore, but since the land belongs to the state government, it was subsequently scaled down to Rs 44.5 crore.

Sources also said that if the PWD gets the sanction, it could complete the project within a year.

It may be recalled that the land development work for the project started since May 1. The entry and exit point was conceptualised

during the tenure of previous MUA government when different pressure groups had raised demands for introducing inner line permit in the state to check influx.

The MDA government finally started construction of the entry and exit point at Umling saying it wants to send a strong message that it is committed to put in place a strong mechanism to address the issue of influx and illegal immigration.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had said that the setting up of the entry and exit points in different parts of the state would instill confidence in the NGOs and public.

It may be mentioned that around 14 locations have been identified for entry/exit points, including one in Mendipathar railway station in North Garo Hills.