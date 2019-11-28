KHADC Chairman, CEM meet Governor Roy

SHILLONG: Chairman of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), PN Syiem and Chief Executive Member (CEM), Latiplang Kharkongor paid a courtesy visit to the Governor Tathagata Roy on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters later, Syiem said that the Governor had clearly stated that there was no interference as the District Council was an autonomous body which functions as per the Assam Meghalaya (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951 and Article 244 (2).

Syiem accompanied by Chief Executive Member (CEM) categorically stated that the list of Executive Members (EMs) will be sent to the Governor and will not go through the District Council Affairs Department (DCA).

According to him, as far as DCA is concerned, Syiem said that the Governor may appoint a minister to look after the welfare of the department and not for the Minister to issue direction.