GSMC urges Home Minister to accept Garoland demand

TURA: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) has submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah urging him to look into their long-standing demand for the creation of a separate Garoland State for Garos.

In their memorandum, the committee stated that there was an urgent need to have their own homeland for Garos living in the five districts of Garo Hills including other districts of the state and some parts of Assam.

“The demand for a Garoland State is not a new thing which was raised in the past as well with successive governments. It is an age-old genuine demand as the visionary Garo leaders, having realized the right to live and need to have our own Homeland, had initiated this legitimate demand for giving us separate homeland under different nomenclatures like APHLC, GNC, GSU and presently under the aegis of GSMC,” GSMC Chairman Nikman Ch Marak said.

The committee while referring to the sit-in dharna held in New Delhi on Thursday said that supporters of the Garoland State Movement had come all the way from Garo Hills seeking the centre’s consideration. The committee while reminding that the age-old aspirations of the people of Ladakh recently materialized on August 5 this year, urged the centre to fulfil their genuine demand.