Guv unsure of when ordinance will roll

SHILLONG: There is uncertainty over how long it would take for the ordinance on Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to see the light of day with Governor Tathagata Roy saying it is not a simple matter and requires thorough scrutiny.

“The ordinance has been sent by the state government and is under examination. I may need to consult legal experts as after all it is a law”, Roy said on Thursday.

Asked as to how long the process would take, the governor said, “I do not know how long it will take as it is not a simple matter. It has several ramifications and I will have to examine them very carefully before I finally arrive at a decision”.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had earlier said that he was hopeful the ordinance would be approved anytime.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has also petitioned the governor to give his assent to the ordinance at the earliest.

The CoMSO had stressed that the ordinance would go a long way in achieving the aims and objectives of the act for the safety and security of the residents besides protecting the demographic structure of the state.

On similar lines, Conrad had also said the MRSSA will not affect tourism and that the fear of it is a “mindset developed in a wrong way”.