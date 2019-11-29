K’taka CM warns of legal action against Siddaramiah, Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday warned of legal action against Congress leader K Siddaramaiah and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy for making statements alleging the 17 disqualified MLAs were bought over by his party.

Speaking to reporters at Karwar, Yediyurappa said, “I am planning to file a defamation case. I am gathering all the copies of their statements.”

Yediyurappa was replying to a query on Siddaramaiah’s statement that the disqualified MLAs were bought over using money power.

“We will quickly start filing defamation case in the court against Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy for their defamatory and irresponsible statements,” the chief minister said.

He had gone to Karwar to campaign for BJP’s Yellapur candidate Shivaram Hebbar.

Yediyurappa said that the time has come to teach the two leaders from Congress and the JD(S) for their “derogatory” statements.

Hebbar was previously with the Congress but had resigned from the assembly following which, he was disqualified along with 16 others. (PTI)